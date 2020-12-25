PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20: List of all leaked Winner Pass rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter variant of the original PUBG Mobile game. It primarily aims to fulfill low-end device users' needs without compromising the original variant's authentic feel.

PUBG Mobile Lite also features seasonal events, a Winner Pass, and various in-game cosmetic items and skins.

Like every season, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite will bring a new update soon, featuring a new Winner Pass, after Winner Pass Season 19. Usually, every season starts at the beginning of each month, and hence, it is speculated that Season 20 will begin from 1st January 2021.

As always, PUBG Mobile Lite fans have started speculating about the upcoming Winner Pass rewards in the game. This article discusses and lists all probable Winner Pass rewards leaked for Season 20 so far.

All probable Winner Pass Season 20 leaked rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite

The leaked rewards are only estimations and not confirmed officially by PUBG Mobile Lite. Here's are all the rewards that might probably make it to the game in Winner Pass 20:

Reindeer Smoke grenade (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Neon Punk 2-seat motorcycle (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Neon Punk Finish aeroplane skin (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Bowknot buggy (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Elf Helper set (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Winter Finish Thompson skin (Image via HadduGamingYT/ YouTube)

Rudolf Anzug costume set (Image via HadduGamingYT/ YouTube)

Winter Wonderland UAZ Car skin (Image via HadduGamingYT/ YouTube)

Winter Wonderland Finish Aeroplane skin (Image via HadduGamingYT/ YouTube)

Rowdy Red Panda Backpack skin (Image via HadduGamingYT/ YouTube)

Players can also watch the video below for a detailed description of all the leaked items in the game.

How to purchase the Winner Pass?

After Winner Pass 20 arrives in PUBG Mobile Lite, players can follow the steps below to purchase it:

They can open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the "WP" icon (Winner Pass) on the right-hand side of the default loading screen.

They have to tap on the "Upgrade" option. The two paid variants of the pass would appear on the screen.

Users can choose the desired variant and click on the "Buy" option present below it.

The BC will be deducted accordingly from the in-game account, and the Winner Pass will get unlocked.

