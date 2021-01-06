PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update for Season 20: APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined battle royale game for Android devices and is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. Its developers frequently roll out periodic updates to improve the player's battle royale experience.

The last 0.20.0 update was released in November last year, bringing a bunch of new features to the game including the Winter Castle, winter decoration and universal mark feature.

If players haven’t downloaded the update yet, they can do so via the APK file of the game.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update using the game's APK file:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click the link given below to do the same.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They can then click on the APK download button.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 APK file is 575 MB. Players must ensure that they have enough free storage space on their device before downloading the file.

Step 3: After the file is downloaded, players have to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option, if it wasn’t done previously.

They can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Players can next locate and install the APK file on their device.

If they encounter an error message stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the aforementioned steps again.

