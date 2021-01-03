PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update for Season 20: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite's previous update was rolled out back in November last year. It brought multiple new additions to the game like Winter Castle, Winter Festival decorations, Frozen Egg throwables, the Universal Mark and Graffiti features, and more.

Players can download PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.20.0 global version update from Google Play Store or by using the game's APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version using the game's APK file

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version APK file is around 575 MB, so players must ensure that there is enough storage space available on their device before going ahead with the download.

Players can follow the steps given below to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version using the APK file:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click the link given below to do so.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They should then click on the APK download button.

Step 3: The download will soon commence. After it is complete, players have to enable the 'Install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been enabled already. They can find it under the security or safety and privacy options.

Step 4: Players can then locate and install the APK file on their device. After the installation is complete, they can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite global version.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK, they can consider re-downloading the APK file from the official website and following the steps given above again.

Also Read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store in 2021