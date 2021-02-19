PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.1 update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a battle royale experience that is similar to PUBG Mobile. However, unlike the original mobile version, this game can run smoothly with 600 MB of free device space and 1 GB of RAM.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version using the APK file

Players who already have the older version (0.20.0) installed on their devices can download the latest 0.20.1 update in-game. Meanwhile, those who do not have the older version can install it before downloading the 0.20.1 update.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 1: Players first have to download the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file from the official website. They can click here to visit the webpage.

(The size of the APK file is around 575 MB. Meanwhile, the in-game update size will vary depending on the player's device. Players must ensure that they have enough storage available on their devices before downloading the file.)

Step 2: Players must locate and install the application. They must enable the 'Install from unknown source' option before installation.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, they can start PUBG Mobile. A pop-up will appear, prompting them to update the game.

Step 4: Players should press the update button. After the in-game patch is complete, they can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If players face an error stating that there was an error parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the same steps again.

