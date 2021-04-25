PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.21.0 update: APK download link for worldwide users

Earlier this month, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite released the latest iteration of the streamlined title, i.e., the 0.21.0 version. Like all other updates, several things were optimized to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

Users can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update on their devices directly using the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, they can also avail themselves of it via the APK file, which is present on the game’s official website.

It's just too much fun! Don't wait no more and get the Winner Pass 23 now! 🤡❤️🖤♦️ pic.twitter.com/ZJz5CT6nce — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) April 20, 2021

This article provides a step-by-step guide on downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 release date, leaked WP rewards, and more

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.21.0 update using the APK file

Advertisement

Users can follow the steps provided below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can head to the webpage by using the link present below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘APK Download’ option. The download process for the game’s APK file will soon commence.

Note: The size of the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite is around 610 MB. Therefore, players have to make sure to have enough space available on their phones before downloading it.

Step 3: Once the APK file is downloaded, locate and install it. Toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option if users haven’t done so previously.

Step 4: After the game’s installation is complete, open it and enjoy playing the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on the devices.

Advertisement

Note: If the players encounter an error message reading, “There was a problem parsing the package,” consider downloading the APK file again and following the same steps mentioned above.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in April 2021?