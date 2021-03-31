PUBG Mobile Lite global version download for Season 23: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile that has gained as much popularity as the original game. The title was created to give players with low-end devices a smooth battle royale experience.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version was released a few months ago. Players who have the older version of the game on their devices can directly update to the new one in-game.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version using APK file on the official website

As mentioned above, players who have the previous version of PUBG Mobile Lite (0.20.0) can update to the latest version in-game. However, those who do not have the previous version of the game can first download it and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must first visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link provided below to visit the website:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the “Download APK” option. The download will begin soon.

Note: The size of the APK file is around 575 MB, while the size of the in-game patch will vary. Players must ensure that there is sufficient space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 3: Players should then enable the “Install from unknown source” option on their devices and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the APK file is installed, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite. They can enjoy the latest 0.20.1 version of the title once the in-game patches are done.

If players face an error message stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

