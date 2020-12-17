PUBG Mobile Lite global version new 0.20.0 update (Season 19): APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined battle royale title that is developed to provide an exhilarating experience for users with low-end devices. It has been over a year since the game's initial release, and it has attracted huge numbers worldwide.

It has been close to a month since the developers rolled out the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update. It brought in a bunch of new features, including the winter theme.

Players can directly download/update the game from the Google Play Store or use the APK file to do the same.

This article provides the users with a guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 using an APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version new 0.20.0 update using APK file for global users?

Players only need an APK file to download the latest version of the game.

Follow the steps given below to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 using the APK file:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The players can click this link to visit the website.

Step 2: Click on the APK download button to begin the download.

The APK file's size is 575 MB, so the players must make sure that they have sufficient free storage space on their device before downloading it.

Step 3: After the download is complete, enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if it hasn't been enabled previously.

Players enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Locate and install the APK file.

After the installation is complete, the players can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If the players encounter an error message stating, "There was an error parsing the package," then they can redownload the APK file and follow the same steps mentioned above.

