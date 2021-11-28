PUBG Mobile Lite ID: How to change in-game name and get stylish ones

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most-played titles of its genre and has garnered a massive player base spreading worldwide. When making an account, players joining the game for the first time must choose an IGN (in-game name), one of their primary identities. They also have the option to change it later by utilizing the rename card.

Many gamers desire to have fashionable names because they believe that doing so would set them apart and make them look different. As a result, they search for guides to incorporate stylish IGNs in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to get stylish names in PUBG Mobile Lite

It is possible to find a variety of unique names on the internet, and several websites compile them all together in one place for people to employ.

Some recommendations that they may want to consider are as follows:

1) IĆ3 CØLɖ

2) GФĐs

3) ParaN01A

4) $PAĆe

5) ×FIЯ3×

6) D⋆E⋆A⋆D

7) H0LL0W

8) FA!NT

9) poiSON

10) WrecKAGE

Additionally, individuals can come up with their own unique and stylish names by utilizing name generators. Lingojam.com, fancytexttool.com, and other similar sites are among the most popular options.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Guide to change name

This is what users need for changing their names in the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

If gamers want to change their names in PUBG Mobile Lite, they must possess a rename card. However, to acquire it, individuals have to shell out 100 BC, the in-game currency.

After players have bought it, they can proceed to change their name by following these steps:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap on the inventory option. Next, move to the last section and find the “Rename Card.”

Step 2: Press the “Use” option. A dialog box asking them to enter a new name will show up.

Step 3: Players can paste the required one and press “OK” to complete the process. Once this is done, their name will be changed in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Edited by Ravi Iyer