PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 APK version update: Download link and guide for Android phones

The regular release of updates to PUBG Mobile Lite has brought new features and further improved the existing ones. This has ultimately resulted in a better gaming experience for players all over the world.

The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite is the 0.22.0 update, and with its introduction, the developers have added tons of new cosmetics, which comprise upgradeable gun skins and other items.

Users may install it on their smartphones by downloading the APK file from the game's website. They also have the option to use the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: Due to PUBG Mobile Lite's ban in India, players from the country are recommended not to download the game on their devices.

Download link and guide for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

Step 1: Gamers should go to the game's official website. Clicking on the link below will take them directly to it:

To visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Upon reaching the PUBG Mobile Lite website, tap on "APK Download" (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: The moment they reach the PUBG Mobile Lite website, they are required to tap on the "APK Download" button. The game's APK will then be downloaded.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file is 714 MB in size. Players need to know this before going ahead with the download and have sufficient storage space on their devices.

Step 3: As a part of the next step, players can install the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices.

(They should remember to toggle on the "Install from Unknown Source" setting before the installation).

After the installation, gamers can launch the app and log in to their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: The game can be launched after the installation is complete. Gamers will be able to play the latest update after they complete the login process.

They must reinstall PUBG Mobile Lite's APK file if there is a parsing error during installation. If the issue persists, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps outlined earlier.

