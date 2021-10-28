PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 WP start date, time, leaked rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best battle royale titles on the internet. The game offers regular updates, events, and an interesting reward system called Winner Pass. Players who purchase the Winner Pass can get their hands on exclusive rewards.
The new Season 30 Winner Pass will feature much better rewards like outfits, vehicle finishes, weapon skins, and much more. Along with the new Winner Pass, many new updates and events will also arrive in the game.
This article discusses the Season 30 WP start date, time, and leaked rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite.
When will PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 WP start date and time?
Krafton developers tend to release a brand new Winner Pass in the starting week of the month. Players will be able to purchase the Season 30 Winner Pass on November 1, 2021 at 7:30 AM IST.
Players get the option to purchase between two types of Winner Passes in the game. Elite Upgrade WP costs 280 BC, and players can upgrade their ranks by completing Winner Pass missions. Elite Upgrade Plus WP costs 800 BC and instantly unlocks 10 Winner Pass ranks.
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 WP: Leaked rewards
Here are some of the leaked rewards from the Season 30 Winner Pass:
1) Gothic Gentleman Set
2) Acolyte of Justice Backpack
3) Gothic Lady Dacia
4) Gothic Lady Parachute
5) Color Blaster PP-19 Bizon
6) Mechano Rooster VSS
7) Candy Con VSS
8) Cool Blue M24
9) Sovereign Backpack
10) Gothic Lady Backpack
11) Night Commander Set
Which Winner Pass reward are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!