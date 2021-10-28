PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 WP start date, time, leaked rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best battle royale titles on the internet. The game offers regular updates, events, and an interesting reward system called Winner Pass. Players who purchase the Winner Pass can get their hands on exclusive rewards.

The new Season 30 Winner Pass will feature much better rewards like outfits, vehicle finishes, weapon skins, and much more. Along with the new Winner Pass, many new updates and events will also arrive in the game.

This article discusses the Season 30 WP start date, time, and leaked rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite.

When will PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 WP start date and time?

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 Winner Pass price (Image via Krafton)

Krafton developers tend to release a brand new Winner Pass in the starting week of the month. Players will be able to purchase the Season 30 Winner Pass on November 1, 2021 at 7:30 AM IST.

Players get the option to purchase between two types of Winner Passes in the game. Elite Upgrade WP costs 280 BC, and players can upgrade their ranks by completing Winner Pass missions. Elite Upgrade Plus WP costs 800 BC and instantly unlocks 10 Winner Pass ranks.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 WP: Leaked rewards

Here are some of the leaked rewards from the Season 30 Winner Pass:

1) Gothic Gentleman Set

Gothic Gentleman Outfit (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

2) Acolyte of Justice Backpack

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

3) Gothic Lady Dacia

Gothic Lady Dacia (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

4) Gothic Lady Parachute

Gothic Lady Parachute skin (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

5) Color Blaster PP-19 Bizon

Color Balster PP-19 Bizon skin (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

6) Mechano Rooster VSS

Mechano-Rooster VSS skin (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

7) Candy Con VSS

Candy Con VSS skin (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

8) Cool Blue M24

Cool Blue M24 skin (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

9) Sovereign Backpack

Sovereign Backpack skin (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

10) Gothic Lady Backpack

Gothic Lady Backpack skin (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

11) Night Commander Set

Night Commander outfit (Image via JK Gamer-PUBG Mobile Lite YT)

Which Winner Pass reward are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by R. Elahi