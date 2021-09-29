PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 update global version: APK download link for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is among the top mobile games of the battle royale genre. Every few months, it receives a new update that improves the entire gaming experience for players, and recently, the 0.22.0 edition was released globally.

Several adjustments were made to the title, and lots of new cosmetics were added. Players can install it on their smartphones from the Google Play Store or the APK file available on the official website.

Disclaimer: As PUBG Mobile Lite is currently banned in India, players from the country should avoid downloading and installing it on their devices.

Detailed guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 update

Step 1: Initially, gamers have to go to the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite to get the latest APK file. They can otherwise utilize the link provided below to get redirected directly to the game's website:

To visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite: Click here.

Step 2: Once on the website, they should click on the APK download button to download the file.

They have to download the file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The APK file size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version is approximately 714 MB, so players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space before proceeding with the download.

Step 3: They are required to toggle the "Install from unknown source" option on their device. Upon doing so, users need to go ahead and install the PUBG Mobile Lite APK.

Players can log in to their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts to try the update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After the conclusion of the installation, gamers can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to access the latest iteration of the title.

If a parsing error occurs during installation, players can try reinstalling the file. However, if this doesn't resolve the issue, it is recommended that they download the APK again and follow the abovementioned steps.

