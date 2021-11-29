PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 update for Season 31: Download link, leaked WP rewards and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has carved a vast player base for itself in the highly competitive mobile battle royale genre. This is due to its short and intense gameplay and minimal system requirements, allowing even low-end players to enjoy the popular title.

Though there is no specific update pattern, the Winner Pass has kept users glued to the game with a new one being released every month. Since November is coming to a close, the Season 30 Winner Pass will conclude, and the anticipation for Winner Pass Season 31 has definitely skyrocketed.

Download link for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

Here are the detailed steps on how players can proceed to download and install the latest update:

Step 1: Players need to visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website, where they will find the APK file of the game’s latest version.

(Click here to visit the website)

The download will take some time (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: They will see an option reading 'Download APK' and clicking on it will start the download process.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK has a download size of around 714 MB. In order to download and install it, gamers will obviously require a sufficient quantity of storage space.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, they can go ahead with the installation process. Before that, the "Install from Unknown Source" setting needs to be enabled by the player.

Step 4: Finally, they can load PUBG Mobile Lite and log in with their existing accounts to play the streamlined title.

If there is a parsing error, they can reinstall the file. Alternatively, in case the issue doesn't get resolved, they must download the APK again.

Leaked rewards of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 31 Winner Pass

Here are all the leaked rewards:

Sakura helmet (Image via Combat Guruji)

Night Ensemble Helmet (Image via Combat Guruji)

Snow Sakura backpack (Image via Combat Guruji)

Ensemble backpack (Image via Combat Guruji)

Mystery Reveler (Image via Combat Guruji)

Gold and Silk M24 (Image via Combat Guruji)

Coal Blue M24 (Image via Combat Guruji)

Dazzling Salute M24 (Image via Combat Guruji)

Please note that these were only leaks, and as a result, there is no guarantee whether these will be added to the Winner Pass 31 or not.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can have a look at all the leaked rewards in the video provided above.

Edited by Atul S