PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.23.0 update: How to download, APK link, file size, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite receives new updates every few months, typically providing one or two new features, bug fixes, and other improvements. The implementation of new patches leads to enhancements in the overall gameplay and ensures that players have a positive experience.

A few months ago, the most recent version of the game, known as the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 update, was made available to players. Individuals who are yet to download it on their devices can employ the APK file, which developers have made available on the battle royale title’s website.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 update using the APK download link

As mentioned above, the developers made the APK file available on the game’s website for the latest 0.23.0 update. The download and installation processes are fairly straightforward, and those who are unfamiliar with them can follow the instructions given below:

Step 1: Users can start by heading to the PUBG Mobile Lite website on their mobile devices. Clicking here will redirect them directly to particular website.

Players should tap the 'APK Download' option to get the APK file on their devices (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After landing on the website, gamers will be required to hit the “APK Download” option to start the process for the download.

Step 3: Once the APK file of the game's new version is on their devices, they may enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting and proceed to install it.

Step 4: Upon completion of the installation, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy the 0.23.0 version by logging in to their accounts.

What is the file size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 update

The APK file for the 0.23.0 update has a download size of 946 MB (Image via Google)

The 0.23.0 patch available for download from the game’s official site has a file size of 946 MB. Following the completion of the installation, the size will grow even further, and there may be supplementary in-game content that users will be required to download.

As a result, players are required to ensure that they have adequate storage space available before beginning the process of downloading and installing the game.

An alternate way to download the 0.23.0 update (Google Play Store)

Gamers can also use the Google Play Store to download the 0.23.0 update (Image via Google Play Store)

The Google Play Store is an alternative way to get the 0.23.0 update. The steps to download the battle royale title from the same are listed below:

Step 1: To start the process, players should open the Google Play Store application on their devices.

Step 2: Next, individuals can utilize the search bar to look up “PUBG Mobile Lite.” Several results will be displayed, and the user must choose the required one.

Step 3: Finally, they can hit the ‘Install’ button to start the download process for the latest version of the game. It will soon get installed on their devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India by the Government in September 2020 under Section 69A. Due to the suspension, all players from the country are advised to avoid playing or even downloading the game on their devices.

Edited by Srijan Sen