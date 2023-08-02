PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.25.0 update: APK download link and file size (August 2023)

PUBG Mobile Lite is a separate mobile title launched following the regular version’s success, and it caters specifically to the Android platform. Every once in a while, the developers release a new update, introducing new content for the game. The latest version is the 0.25.0 patch, and you can directly download it on your mobile device via the Google Play Store.

Alternatively, you can use the APK file on the game’s official website. The following section presents a detailed guide to downloading the battle royale title through the APK.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.25.0 APK and complete the installation

You can visit the official website of the game to download the APK file (Image via Tencent)

The procedure to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.25.0 APK file and sideload it on your device is not difficult, as you can complete the entire process in a few easy steps. Here is the detailed guide to downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.25.0 APK and completing the installation:

Step 1) Visit the game’s website since the developers host the file for players’ convenience. This makes the entire work even more feasible since you do not have to look for a legit file on the third-party website.

Step 2) Once you access the webpage, click the Download APK button to download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.25.0 APK file.

The file’s size is 714 MB, and the download time will vary depending on your internet speed.

Step 3) After downloading, you can navigate through the phone’s storage and complete the installation.

In particular, you must switch on the Install from Unknown Source option whenever prompted. Additionally, your device must have sufficient space (about 2 GB) to download and complete the installation without hiccups. You may also need to download additional files within the game.

After the installation process is complete, you can open the game and log in (Image via Tencent)

Step 4) You are ready to dive onto the battleground once the installation is complete. You can sign in as a guest or create a new account with the available platform.

Latter is a preferable alternative, given that you can carry your progress without the risk of losing it.

You may face an error reading, “There was a problem parsing the package,” during the PUBG Mobile 0.25.0 APK file installation process. In such situations, you can first attempt a clear reinstallation. If the same problem persists, then it is likely that the APK was not downloaded completely. Thus, you can redownload the APK and proceed with the abovementioned steps.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country are advised not to download or play the game on their Android devices. Instead, they can engage in Krafton’s other IP, BGMI, which was recently unblocked in the country.