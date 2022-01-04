PUBG Mobile Lite latest APK for 0.22.1 update: Download link, file size, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is intended to cater to gamers with low-end devices and provide them with an outstanding gameplay experience while simultaneously having a low hardware requirement. There are multiple significant areas where cuts have been made, including reduced lobby size, smaller maps, and more to fulfill the objective.

The last major update of the game (0.22.0) was launched in September 2021, and the 0.22.1 version was released a few days ago. All those who have the previous version installed can open the game by pressing update whenever the message is displayed.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, so users from the country should avoid downloading it.

Easy guide to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version

In order to access the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version, players must first download the 0.22.0 version and then download a minor update within the game.

Users can get the 0.22.0 version through the Google Play Store or use the APK officially listed on the website.

Here are the steps for using the APK file:

Step 1: As the developers have provided the APK file on the webpage, users can directly access it using this link.

Step 2: Players can commence the download by clicking on the APK download button at the center of the webpage.

Step 3: Once players have downloaded the file, they should locate it on their device and install it.

Step 4: Users can open the game, and soon, a message box will appear asking them to download the update. There is no other way than to update the game.

Step 5: The update will be downloaded and applied once users click the update button. They can then play PUBG Mobile Lite by signing in with their existing account or creating a new one.

File size

The in-game update is around 192 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK is around 714 MB in size when downloaded from the official website. Furthermore, players will need to download another 192 MB patch inside the game once the installation is complete.

Players should keep the game's size in mind and make sure they have enough storage space before beginning the download.

Features

Several previous PUBG Mobile Lite updates have emphasized cosmetics, with many appealing upgradable gun skins being introduced to the game. Similarly, the 0.22.1 version has brought in Gilded Jade Dragon – DP28 and Outlawed Fantasy – UMP45 skin.

Edited by Shaheen Banu