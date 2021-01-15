PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version update for Season 20: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite has amassed a considerable player base worldwide. The developers of the game bring in regular updates that enhance the user experience. Yesterday, they rolled out the 0.20.1 update, which players can download in-game.

This article provides a guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite's latest global version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has better graphics for low-end phones in 2021?

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version

Players who already have the older version of the game, i.e., 0.20.0, installed on their devices can download the update in-game when they open it.

Those who do not have the previous version installed can do so first and then download the update in-game. They can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Gamers have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite at this link.

Step 2: Users need to press the APK download option.

Advertisement

The APK file size is 575 MB, while the size of the in-game update is 98 MB. They must ensure sufficient storage space is available on their devices.

Step 3: After the download is complete, users must enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously.

Step 4: Players should then locate and install the APK file of the game.

Step 5: They can open the game after the 98 MB update is complete.

Users can then enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

In case gamers encounter an error message stating, ‘There was a problem parsing the package,’ they can redownload the PUBG Mobile Lite APK from the official website and follow the same steps mentioned above.

Also read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB on Play Store (2021)