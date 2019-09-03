PUBG Mobile: The Lite version's update introduces red zone, rewards and more

PUBG MOBILE LITE

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the original PUBG Mobile that can run easily on low-end phones. The game was released in July and just like the original game, it was an instant hit. The miniature version was leading the chart on play store and even now the game is gaining a player base rapidly.

PUBG Mobile Lite runs on Unreal Engine 4 and the installation of the game is as small as 400 MB. The Lite version is tailor-made to run smoothly on all mobile phones and specifically on those that have less than 2GB RAM. The gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile is almost the same, except for the fact that the former is more fast-paced.

PUBG Mobile lite is now introducing a lot of things that were missing from the game and adding new content to the game as well. One of the most important things is the red zone. PUBG Mobile lite will now have Bomb Dropping which is popularly known as the red zone

Some of the newer features added to the game are rewards, outfits and emotes. A better graphics could be noticed post the update. Besides, a minivan on the home screen background could also be seen. Originally, minivans are only available on the Miramar and Sanhok maps, so it might be safe to assume that new maps are on their way to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Here is the full update log:

New WP theme and added Rewards Added new outfits Updated system settings Added a customization guide Added emotes Improved UI and update pack size Tweaked graphics Battle parameters are now improved Increased accuracy of RPG - 7 Added Red Zone/Bombing zone to the game

