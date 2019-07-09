Opinion: PUBG is Not Making Any 'Negative Impacts', People are; Here is the solution

PUBG

Since it's release PUBG has been going through controversies, as a result, many region and states decided to ban the game. But is it really PUBG's fault? Let's take a look at the problems and we shall find out.

PUBG was released on PC before it was released on Mobile. The game gained massive support from the gaming community and it didn't take long to build a huge PUBG community. Weeks into the industry and this game was already breaking records. PUBG PC managed to beat DOTA2 and CS:GO in popularity when the game first came out.

After the massive success on PC, platform developers decided to release the game for Mobile phones. Needless to say, PUBG Mobile was a bigger hit than the original PUBG PC game. The game managed to achieve 60 million downloads in its very first week just in South-East Asia.

This is where the problems started. Few weeks after the release and we started hearing various complaints against the game. Few states and countries decided to ban the game, a part of the baby boomers started petitions against the game. The most common issues were addiction, online bullying or harrassing. People even claim that PUBG has killed people, we will get there later. Let's take a look at the problems and dissect them to reach the root.

#1 Addiction

The most common issue. Gaming is not addictive, happiness is. If you are doing something and you're having fun, then chances are you will keep doing it. It doesn't matter if its PUBG or Cricket, if you love it you will play it. And if its something that you can carry in your pocket, then yes. The key is, awareness.

Addiction make negative impact, PUBG doesn't. Games like CS:GO, DOTA2, League of Legends existed for years and there are people out there who played the game for 10 hours a day and still stayed focused on their career while some of them decided to make a career in gaming.

PUBG is just another game that is part of the esports. It's just like any other game. Professionals are playing the game 16 hours a day and they are healthy and wealthy.

If you don't want to make a career in gaming, don't push yourself too hard. Play for fun and know when to stop.

