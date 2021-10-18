PUBG Mobile Lite latest version 0.22.0 APK download link for global users (Android)

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update arrived a few days ago, bringing with it an assemblage of cosmetics, most notably unique upgradable gun skins. The game has boasted a vast fanbase ever since its release due to its low requirements and the constant updates that keep it fresh by introducing new content.

Players can easily download the streamlined version on their Android device via the Google Play Store. The developers also provided a download link for the APK file of the latest version on the official website.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, users must never download or install it on their smartphones.

Download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version using the APK file

You may download and install PUBG Mobile Lite on your device by following the instructions below.

Step 1: You can find the download link for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version on the official site, and you can visit the page by clicking here.

You can hit the APK Download button (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: When you are on the official website, click on the APK download button to begin the download.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file is 714 MB in size and users may need to download resource packs from within the game. As a result, users should ensure that they have adequate storage before proceeding with the download.

Step 3: Once the download has finished, you need to enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option in the settings. Subsequently, you can install the APK file on your device.

You can sign in to the game using one of the many options to enjoy playing (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Also Read

Step 4: After the installation is complete, you can open PUBG Mobile Lite and sign in using one of the many options to enjoy playing the game.

Readers may encounter a message during installation stating that there was an error parsing the package. In that case, players should download the APK again and repeat the steps mentioned above.

Edited by Siddharth Satish