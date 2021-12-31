PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.22.1 update APK download link for low-end android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite has progressively gained popularity since its release in 2019, becoming a common choice on the mobile platform. The game's reputation has mainly grown due to its low device requirements and frequent updates. Over the years, the developers have introduced several new versions, bringing in unique features.

The most recent iteration of the game is the 0.22.1 update, which users can get after completing an in-game patch. Players who already have 0.22.0 installed on their devices can obtain it right away, while those who don't will have to download 0.22.0 first.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, users from the country should avoid downloading the game. They can either play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.22.1 update: How to download using APK file

To begin, players must download the 0.22.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK on their devices. The file is available on the game's official website.

Players can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the procedure and install the latest version on their devices:

Step 1: Initially, gamers should go to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can visit it by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Players will find an option displaying 'APK Download' on their screens. When they click on it, the download for the 0.22.0 version file begins.

This option will commence the download process (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The APK download size is 714 MB, implying that gamers must have enough space on their devices before installing.

Step 3: After enabling the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting, users can install the APK file on their devices.

Step 4: Once all this is done, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices and complete the in-game update. The size of the same is 192.33 MB.

The in-game patch for the 0.22.1 version is 192.33 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players can sign in using their accounts and enjoy the 0.22.1 version of the game.

If there is a parsing error, the APK can be reinstalled, and if that does not resolve the issue, users can download the file again and follow the steps above.

