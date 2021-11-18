PUBG Mobile Lite new update 0.22 APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite recently received the much awaited 0.22 update. It is available for download globally, with the exception of the countries where the game is banned.

Gamers who are yet to update PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices need to do so to be eligible to play. Although the Google Play Store is the best way to complete this action, gamers can also download the 0.22 APK for PUBG Mobile Lite through its official website.

How to download the 0.22 APK update in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite has a dedicated website from where gamers can access the latest APK of the game. Downloading the game through this method will require gamers to go through a few simple steps.

Official website of PUBG Mobile Lite offers the latest 0.22 APK update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 1: Gamers will be required to visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can either type "Official PUBG Mobile Lite Website" in their web browser, or visit through the official link given below.

Link to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website:- Click Here.

Step 2: On the official PUBG Mobile Lite website, there will be a button named "APK Download". Clicking on this button will allow gamers to obtain the 0.22 update file.

The file size of PUBG Mobile Lite's new update is around 720 MB and therefore, gamers will be required to have this much of free space on their device to complete the installation process.

Step 3: Once the download is over, gamers will need to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" settings on their Android devices. Once it is done, the application will get installed on their smartphones without any hassle.

Step 4: Once the installation has been completed, gamers can log into their PUBG Mobile Lite account and enjoy the latest edition with improvised gameplay.

After successful installation, gamers can log in and enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite (image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

At times gamers may face certain issues while downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22 APK update. In these situations, it is adviseable that gamers uninstall and reinstall the game.

Note: Indian gamers should note that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned by the government. Therefore, it is adviseable not to access them at any cost. There are multiple battle royale games such as BGMI, PUBG New State, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX that gamers can access without any issues.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan