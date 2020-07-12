PUBG Mobile Lite Payment Center: Where is it in 2020?

Players can purchase BC in PUBG Mobile lite via Midasbuy Payment Center.

In this article, we discuss various methods to buy PUBG Mobile Lite currency.

Midasbuy Payment Center

PUBG Mobile Lite has an in-game currency called Battle Coin or BC, which is required to purchase several exclusive items in the game. Players can also use this currency to buy the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The players have two options to purchase BC, via the in-game store or the payment center Midasbuy)

Here, in this article, we explain where the payment center is and how the players can purchase in-game currency.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Midasbuy Payment Center

It offers the players BC at a slightly cheaper rate when compared to direct in-game purchase.

Players have to follow the steps given below to purchase BC from the Midasbuy Payment Center. They can visit the Midasbuy Payment Center by clicking the link given below

Step 1: Enter the player ID and select the amount of BC that are to be purchased

Step 2: Select the payment method.

Step 3: Click on the‘ Pay Now’ button, you will be redirected to the specified payment gateway. After making the payment, your account will be credited with BC.

Midasbuy is slightly cheaper than the in-game store of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Available payment Options

Coda-PayTM: Coda is one of the largest top-up websites, and it supports various payment methods like PayTM, UPI etc.

UPI: It is an instant payment method for bank transfer. Some players prefer using UPI instead of cards.

Net Banking: UC can also be purchased via bank transfer.

Razer Gold: Razer Gold is a very popular wallet to purchase in-game credits. It can be used to buy currencies of about 2500 games.