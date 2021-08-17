PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code to get Corn Suit and Corn Cover today (August 17th)

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its better counterpart, has the functionality of redemption codes. Players regularly search for these codes on the internet. Their usage allows non-paying users to obtain a range of cosmetics like outfits, skins, and more.

Usually, all of these have to be purchased using BC, and therefore the items are often out of the player's reach. The game's redemption codes must be used from a dedicated redemption center present on the official website. Once these have been redeemed, the rewards are almost instantly credited to the IDs.

PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for August 17th

Corn Suit is one of the rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Redeem code: 150NEWUPDATE

Rewards: Corn Suit (1d) and Corn Cover (1d)

Corn Cover is the second reward (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The code is 100% working while writing the article, and hence users must use it at the first instance to claim the items before the code expires.

How to use the redeem code in PUBG Mobile Lite

Here are the steps that you can follow to claim the Corn Suit and Corn Cover using the redeem code:

Step 1: First, you must head over to PUBG Mobile Lite's redemption center. This link will redirect you to the webpage.

Paste 150NEWUPDATE in the text field (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: After reaching the website, you must enter your PUBG Mobile Lite ID, redeem code (150NEWUPDATE), and verification code in the given text fields.

Step 3: Next, you must tap the redeem button. A dialog box will be displayed on the screen, asking you to verify the details.

Step 4: Once you have checked the particulars, tap the okay button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards can be collected from the mail (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 5: You can open the game and click on the mail section to collect the Corn Suit and Corn Cover.

Players can later equip the item from the inventory section.

If you see an error message after pressing the redeem button that says "Redemption Limit Reached," it means that the code has already expired and players cannot use it anymore.

Edited by Shaheen Banu