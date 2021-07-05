PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (5th July): Free rewards revealed

As the name suggests, PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the popular game PUBG Mobile. The game is only available on the Android platform and has the bare minimum requirement. It offers a plethora of cosmetics, including gun skins, sets, emotes, and more.

One of the easiest ways to obtain them for free is through the use of redeem codes. These codes must be used directly from specific websites, and the rewards will be credited to their ID.

PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (July 5th)

Drifter Set in PUBG Mobile Lite

Redeem code: BMTFZBZQNC

Rewards: Drifter Set

Validity: The code is working now, but it could expire soon, and as a result, players are expected to claim it as soon as possible.

PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code released previously:

BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set (1d) and Pretty in Pink Headpiece (1d)

Steps to obtain rewards through the use of PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes

Here is a straightforward guide to using PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code

Step 1: There is a specific redemption center for PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes. Here is the link to the official website.

Enter all the details and press redeem button

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, users need to fill in all the particulars like their PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and verification code accordingly.

Players need to verify the details and press okay.

Step 3: They can click on the redeem button, and soon a dialog box should appear on the screen. The user should carefully check and ensure that all the details entered by them are correct.

Step 4: Once they have verified their IGN and ID, they must click the okay button to complete the progress.

Claim the rewards from the mail section

Step 5: The corresponding items will be added to the ID soon, and they will be able to retrieve the given reward from the game’s mail section. After the item has been claimed, the set can be equipped from the inventory section.

If an error message is displayed during the redemption process stating that the redemption limit reached, it means that the code has already expired. This implies that the code cannot be used any further to attain the given set.

