PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (June 30th): Get a free outfit reward

A multitude of cosmetic items is available in PUBG Mobile Lite, similar to its better counterpart, PUBG Mobile. The majority of these items can be obtained through crates, events, and the Winner Pass, all of which require users to pay Battle Coins or BC.

Alternatively, redeem codes can also be used, which requires players to use the in-game currency. When successfully claimed from PUBG Mobile Lite's website, the code will provide an array of exciting items.

Today's redeem code for PUBG Mobile Lite

Pretty in Pink set

Redeem code: BMTCZBZMFS

Rewards: Pretty in Pink set (1d) and Pretty in Pink Headpiece (1d)

PUBG Mobile Lite players must quickly use this redeem code from the official website before it expires to obtain the rewards.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): 5 similarities between the famous battle royale titles

Claiming rewards through PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes:

Users must follow the steps provided below to procure rewards:

Step 1: The developers have a dedicated webpage set up for players to claim the redeem code. The link provided below can be used to be redirected to the official website.

PUBG Mobile Lite Redemption Center: Click here.

Enter the code and press redeem button

Step 2: Then, users must paste the code given above in the text field and fill in other details, including their PUBG Mobile Lite ID and verification code.

Verify the details and tap ok.

Step 3: Players should tap the confirm button. A pop-up should appear where they must verify the details entered by them. Next, players should press ok.

Step 4: Both cosmetic items will be sent to the players' ID in a few minutes. They can claim Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece from the mail system.

Pretty in Pink Headpiece

Once users have collected them, they will be available to the user for a single day.

If an error is displayed after tapping on the redeem button, which states, “Redemption Limit Reached,” it implies that the code has been completely exhausted. Users cannot acquire the rewards any further as there is no way to get around it.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update: APK download link for global Android users

Edited by Shaheen Banu