PUBG Mobile Lite's next update expected release date and time

PUBG Mobile Lite, the low-end version of Krafton's wildly popular battle royale shooter, has successfully replicated all the in-game features with lower resource requirements. Thus, players with 2 GB RAM Android devices can enjoy the PUBG experience.

Apart from the game modes and maps, the item skins match the original game. Moreover, users can also get a UC equivalent for PUBG Mobile Lite, known as BC, allowing them to purchase accessories and a Winner Pass (similar to RP).

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 36: Release date, price, tiers, and more

The Winner Pass Season 36 should release on 1 May (Image via Krafton)

Currently, the Winner Pass Season 35 is active, culminating on 30 April, around midnight. Thus, gamers can expect the launch of the Winner Pass Season 36 on 1 May, around 2.00 am (UTC).

Players can upgrade their WP using Battle Coins (Image via Krafton)

Furthermore, the WP's duration from the many of the past seasons has been one month with 30 tiers to maximize. Thus, readers should expect Season 36 to culminate on 31 May, and in the meantime, they will get to grind for 30 ranks.

Price of upcoming Winner Pass

Prices of upgrading the Winner Pass (Image via Krafton)

The upcoming Winner Pass will most likely follow the pattern of previous seasons, i.e., the Elite Upgrade will cost 200 Battle coins, while the Elite Upgrade Plus will cost 800 BC.

However, users, especially newbies, must note that BC, the in-game currency costs real money. Thus, only those who can afford to spend the money should go for it.

How to get rewards from Winner Pass?

Obtaining rewards using Winner Pass (Image via Krafton)

There are 30 tiers in a Winner Pass, with each unlocking after players receive an equivalent amount of WP points. They can acquire these WP points by completing missions in the Winner Pass section.

There are two types of missions featured in WP — Daily and Challenge. As the name suggests, Daily missions refresh every day, while the Challenge tasks stay till the end of a PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season.

Furthermore, Challenge missions unlock every week for free Winner Pass holders. However, the additional Elite tasks remain locked till users purchase Elite Pass and Elite Pass upgrades in PUBG Mobile Lite.

There are 30 tiers in the Winner Pass (Image via Garena)

The missions featured in the WP section are meant for the BR or Arcade modes. Moreover, these tasks are often based on using specific weapons, killing enemies, landing particular places, winning a certain number of games, etc.

Once gamers have unlocked the Elite upgrade, they can also access Winner Pass' redeem section, which provides several rewards that they can acquire using BP or BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is no longer accessible in India. Thus, players from the region must avoid downloading and installing the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer