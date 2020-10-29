PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile and is developed for users with low-end devices. The game has several aspects that are similar to the original mobile version, and a seasonal pass is one of them.

PUBG Mobile Lite features a Winner Pass, which is quite similar to the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile as players have to complete daily missions and challenges to increase their rank and avail various rewards. The duration of the Winner Pass or WP is a month, which means a new Pass is released at the beginning of every month.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 Winner Pass end date revealed

Season 17 will end on 30th October

The Winner Pass Season 17 began on 1st October and will end on 30th October. After this, the WP section will be locked, and players will not be able to claim the rewards. Players only have a single day to reach level 30 and get all the rewards.

Season 18's Winner Pass will likely begin on 1st November. As usual, players will be able to obtain the Elite Upgrade of the Pass for 280 BC while the Elite Upgrade Plus will cost them 800 BC.

There is also a free variant of the Pass but it doesn't offer as many rewards as the paid ones.

Season 18 Winner Pass reward leaks

As always, the new Winner Pass is set to bring a plethora of items to PUBG Mobile Lite. Several YouTubers have leaked the Winner Pass rewards, and they include various outfits, gun skins, among other things.

You can watch the video below to know more about the rewards:

