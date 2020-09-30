PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 winner pass: Release date and time 

PUBG Mobile Lite features a wide variety of cosmetics like skins and costumes. The winner pass is one way by which users can obtain such items. For those who do not know, a winner pass is a tier-based reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite.

With the Season 16 pass coming to an end, players are eagerly waiting for the rewards present in the next pass — Season 17. In this article, we discuss the release date and time of the upcoming winner pass.

When and what time is the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 17 winner pass coming out?

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 16 pass has concluded. This means that the Season 17 winner pass is expected to release on 1st October, at around 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC). It will introduce a new set of rewards for the players to obtain.

Cost of the Season 17 winner pass

The cost of the winner pass is expected to remain the same. Players have to spend 280 BC and 800 BC for the two variants — Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus, respectively.

Winner pass Season 17 rewards

The winner pass has a total of 30 levels, and users will receive unique rewards upon crossing each. Here are some of the leaked items that might feature in the Season 17 winner pass of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Neon Punk 2-Seat Motorcycle (Purple) (Image Credits: M.K. Gamer / YouTube)

Black Shark Finish (Image Credits: M.K. Gamer / YouTube)

How to upgrade the winner pass

Players can follow these steps to upgrade to the next winner pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: They have to open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: The winner pass will open up; next, players need to press on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Users can select the required variant and press on the purchase button below it.

