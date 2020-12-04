PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile and is developed for users with low-end devices. The game has many similarities with the original version.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a Winner Pass which is quite similar to the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. Players can complete daily missions and challenges to increase their Winner Pass XP and acquire various rewards.

The duration of the Winner Pass or WP is one month, which means a new Pass is released at the beginning of every month.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19 Winner Pass end date revealed

Season 20's Winner Pass will likely begin on 1st January (Image via NewsReap)

The Season 19 Winner Pass began on 1st December and will end on 31st December. After the season ends, the Winner Pass section in PUBG Mobile Lite will be locked, and players will no longer be able to collect any rewards in the game.

However, unlike PUBG Mobile which allows players to rank up their level to 100, Winner Pass lets players rank up only to a maximum level of 30.

Season 20's Winner Pass will likely begin on 1st January. Players will be able to purchase the Elite Upgrade of the Pass for 280 BC while the Elite Upgrade Plus will cost them 800 BC.

There is also a free variant of the Pass available, but it does not offer as many exclusive rewards as the paid ones.

Season 20 Winner Pass reward leaks

The new Winner Pass is set to bring plenty of exclusive and fascinating items to PUBG Mobile Lite. Several YouTubers have leaked the Winner Pass rewards, and they include various outfits, gun skins, among other things.

