PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19 Winner Pass: Release date, leaked rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the famous battle royale title PUBG Mobile. Like its better version, the game features a variety of in-game cosmetics and other items. Most of these exclusive things can be availed by users from the in-game shop.

The Winner Pass is another way by which users can obtain various items. The pass is arguably the most desired in-game asset in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The developers of the game introduce a new pass every month. The Season 18 Winner Pass has drawn to an end, and the WP section has been locked. Players cannot access it or acquire the rewards anymore. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season of Winner Pass Season 19.

In this article, we take a look at the leaked rewards, release date, and other details of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 19.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19 Winner Pass

As mentioned earlier, Season 18 Winner Pass has concluded. It is expected that Season 19 Pass will commence from 1st December, i.e., tomorrow, and it will be bringing in a new set of rewards for the users to obtain.

There are two paid variants of the pass - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The price will most likely remain the same, and players will be able to attain them for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Earlier this month, in the patch notes of the 0.20.0 update, the developers had mentioned that the Ranks of the Winner Pass had been adjusted from Lv. 30 to Lv. 40.

Leaked Rewards

Here are some of the leaked rewards that might be featured in PUBG Mobile lite Season 19 Winner Pass:

Winter Wonderland Finish (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Jubilant Baby Seal Helmet (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Wintertime UAZ (Image via Combat Guruji/YouTube)

Users can check out the following video to know more about further leaks of the pass:

How to upgrade the Winner Pass?

Upon the arrival of the next Winner Pass, players can follow the steps below to upgrade it:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile lite and click on the "WP" icon present on the main screen.

Step 2: Next, they would have to tap on the "Upgrade" option. The two paid variants of the pass would appear on the screen.

Step 3: Choose the required variant and click on the button present below it. The respective amount of BC would be deduced.

