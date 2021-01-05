PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20's end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, which is primarily developed for users with low-end devices. The game is very much the same as the original variant.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a Winner Pass similar to that of the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. Players can acquire various rewards by increasing their Winner XP while completing daily missions and challenges.

The duration of the Winner Pass or WP is usually one month, which means a new Pass is released at the beginning of every month.

The end date of PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 20 Winner Pass

Season 20's Winner Pass began on January 1st, 2021, and will end on January 31st, 2021.

After the conclusion of the season, the Winner Pass section in PUBG Mobile Lite will be locked, and players will no longer be able to collect any rewards in the game. The Winner Pass lets players rank up to a maximum level of 30.

Season 21's Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite will probably begin on February 1st, 2021. The players can buy the Elite Upgrade of the pass for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

A similar free variant of the pass is accessible, yet it does not offer the same number of select awards as the paid ones.

Free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 20 Winner Pass

WP Level 1: 500 BP

WP Level 2: 50 Silver

WP Level 3: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP Level 5: Elf Helper Hat

WP Level 7: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

WP Level 9: 65 Silver

WP Level 10: Mission Card (Season 20)

WP Level 12: Green Blessings Headgear

WP Level 14: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP Level 15: Winter Wonderland - Parachute

WP Level 17: 120 Silver

Along with all the free rewards listed above, players can also collect exclusive Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Pass Plus rewards, if they purchase the passes.

How to upgrade the Winner Pass?

Players can follow the steps below to upgrade the Winner Pass:

Open PUBG Mobile lite and click on the "WP" icon present on the main screen.

Next, tap on the "Upgrade" option. The two paid options of the pass would appear on the screen.

Choose the required option and click on the button present below it. The respective amount of BC would then be deduced.

