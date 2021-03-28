Create
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass: Start date, price, leaks, and more

Details about PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature

As a general trend, PUBG Mobile Lite developers release a new Winner Pass (WP) at the beginning of every month. It provides plenty of in-game items, including emotes, gun skins, and outfits.

WP features 30 ranks. Players have to complete various missions to progress through it to earn the rewards.

With March coming to an end, the existing WP will be ending soon, as players eagerly await the new season.

This article discusses some details of the upcoming Season 23 WP in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: APK download link for worldwide users

Season 23 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite: Everything to know

Release date and price

The on-going WP will end on March 30, i.e., in two days. After its conclusion, players won't be able to claim any of the rewards.

Season 23 WP in PUBG Mobile Lite will be added on April 1, 2021, around 7:30 a.m. IST (+5:30 UTC).

There will always be two paid versions of the pass available to users in PUBG Mobile Lite - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Users would be able to acquire paid passes for 280 and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaks

Below are a few of the leaked rewards that might feature in Season 23 WP:

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)
(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)
(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)
(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)
(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)
(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)
(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)
Players can also check out the video below to see other leaked items:

Also read: Free Fire vs. PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in March 2021?

Published 28 Mar 2021, 13:39 IST
Mobile Lite
