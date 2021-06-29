PUBG Mobile Lite Season 26 Winner Pass start date, leaked rewards, price, and more revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite features a Winner Pass that is quite similar to the Royale Pass in the game's superior variant. Players can obtain numerous irresistible and attractive items such as weapon skins, costumes, emotes, and more from the pass.

Users need to complete various daily and weekly missions to earn WP points that will help them progress in the pass. The developers release a new WP at the beginning of every month.

With the existing Winner Pass ending on June 30th, 2021, users are awaiting the release of the next one, which is just around the corner.

Overview of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 26

Start date and time

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 ends on June 30th, 2021

As the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite starts at the beginning of the month, the upcoming Winner Pass Season 26 will commence on July 1st, 2021. The expected time for its release is around 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC). It will be available throughout the month, and users have a decent amount of time to collect all the rewards.

Price

The Elite Upgrade costs 280 BC, while Elite Upgrade Plus is priced at 800 BC

As always, Winner Pass Season 26 will be available in two paid variants - the Elite Upgrade, which will cost 280 BC, and Elite Upgrade Plus, which will set users back 800 BC.

Leaked rewards

Numerous leaks regarding the upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 26 have surfaced. Here are some of the rewards that might feature in the upcoming pass.

Wave Dance emote (Image via GAMING HELPER/ YouTube)

Leopard Dacia (Image via GAMING HELPER/ YouTube)

Killer Smile - DP28 (Image via GAMING HELPER/ YouTube)

White Rabbit Backpack (Image via GAMING HELPER/ YouTube)

Master Leopard Set (Image via GAMING HELPER/ YouTube)

Players can watch the video given below to view or leak rewards:

(Note: These are based on leaks, and these items may or may not be released as a part of the upcoming Winner Pass Season 26.)

