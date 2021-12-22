PUBG Mobile Lite Season 31 end date revealed for Android

Although there is no regular update cycle in PUBG Mobile Lite, as it is with the better version, the Winner Pass is one of the game's components that has kept users engaged. It is considered one of the most valuable commodities within the game.

Players will be required to complete a series of daily and challenge missions to earn WP Points. These, in turn, assist them in progressing through the pass and accumulating the corresponding prizes at different ranks.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 31 Winner Pass end date

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 31 Winner Pass ends on 30 December 2021 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass is offered every month and is valid for the entire month. The Season 31 Winner Pass kicked off on 1 December 2021, and as per the WP section within the game, it will remain open until 30 December 2021.

Until its end, gamers may purchase the Elite Upgrade for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC. Even without the upgrade, they can get the following items:

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1 Hour

WP Rank 5: Mystery Reveler Mask

WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1 Hour

WP Rank 9: 65 Silver

WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 31)

WP Rank 12: 65 Silver

WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card: 1 Hour

WP Rank 15: Present Parachute

WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

Users can upgrade their pass by following these steps:

Step 1: After opening the WP section, they should tap the Upgrade Pass button.

Price of upgrade (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Next, they must select the type of upgrade they wish to attain.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm their purchase. Once users have clicked the okay button, the BC will be deducted, and they will receive the pass.

Next season leaks

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 32 Winner Pass leaks have already surfaced. Several YouTubers have posted a list of items they believe will be incorporated with the next pass. Readers can watch the video provided above.

However, these are just leaks, and players should not get their hopes high as these may or may not be added in the upcoming Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

