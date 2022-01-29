PUBG Mobile Lite Season 33 Winner Pass release date, time, and price for February 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the immensely famous battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. Similar to all games in this genre, it offers exciting in-game items, accessories, and cosmetics that players can use.

Season 33 of the battle royale game starts soon, and users are excited about the upcoming Winner Pass. The pass must be purchased by spending Battle Coins (in-game currency).

Release date of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 33 Winner Pass

The Season 32 ends on 30 January (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The current season of the battle royale game will end in January 2022. The following season’s Winner Pass will be available shortly after that.

The Season 33 Winner Pass is expected to arrive on 1 February. Based on previous arrivals, the release time can be expected to be around 2 am UTC, i.e., 7.30 am IST.

Types of Winner Pass and their respective prices

There are two variants of the Winner Pass (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The primary purpose of acquiring the Winner Pass is to receive attractive prizes. There are two variants of the Winner Pass, and the prize pool is divided accordingly.

The two passes are Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The former’s price is 280 Battle Coins, whereas the latter costs 800 Battle Coins.

How to upgrade Season 33 Winner Pass

Gamers can follow the steps given below to upgrade their Winner Pass:

Step 1: They need to open the battle royale game and tap on the Winner Pass icon.

Step 2: Once the Season 33 Winner Pass variant appears, players will have to tap on any one of them.

Step 3: They will then have to pay the Battle Coins necessary to upgrade the Winner Pass of their choice.

Disclaimer: Indian mobile gamers are requested not to play the battle royale game as it is banned in their country. Instead, they can enjoy the regional version of PUBG Mobile, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India.

