PUBG Mobile Lite Season 34 release date, time, leaked rewards and more revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its titular counterpart, features a special pass system known as the Winner Pass. It is one of the most effective techniques for gamers to obtain exclusive rewards, including skins and costumes.

The pass is updated on a monthly basis, with every new one being made available on the first of each month. Though Season 33 of the Winner Pass began in February, the community is already looking forward to the upcoming pass of Season 34.

All information that players need to know about PUBG Mobile Lite Season 34 Winner Pass

Release date and time of the pass

Winner Pass will end with the month (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The current pass will be valid until the end of February, after which the new pass will be introduced. Fans will be able to acquire the Season 34 pass after its inception on 1 March, which is still a few weeks away.

The pass is predicted to be added at 2 a.m. UTC, i.e., 7:30 a.m. IST.

Steps to purchase

Step 1: Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app and tap on the ‘WP’ icon to visit the Winner Pass section.

Step 2: Press the ‘Upgrade Pass’ option and select the required paid version. Complete the payment to get the pass.

Leaked rewards

Since the new pass started pretty recently, there haven’t been a lot of leaks regarding Season 34. Listed below are a few of them:

1) Dazzling City UAZ

Dazzling City UAZ (Image via HaDDGamer YT)

2) Veggie Carton Backpack

Veggie Carton Backpack (Image via HaDDGamer YT)

3) Red Battlecat Set

Red Battlecat Set (Image via HaDDGamer YT)

Individuals can check out the video above to have a detailed look at them.

Overall cost and which one to choose

There are two different paid versions of the Winner Pass offered to players: Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Individuals will have to spend 280 BC and 800 BC to acquire them.

Those who have enough BC for the Elite Upgrade Plus can go ahead and acquire it. However, the base version, i.e., the Elite Upgrade, should be the preferred option when compared to the former, as it is more economical.

Edited by Saman