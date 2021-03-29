PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the popular battle royale games available for free on different app stores. The game is a toned-down version of another popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

The title is targeted at players who don't have smartphones with high-end specifications.

A user with a low-end smartphone can enjoy the same PUBG experience. Players get decent graphics along with the same weapons available on PUBG Mobile.

Players can equip weapons like sniper rifles, assault rifles, shotguns, and much more. The game allows players to change the character's name with the help of cool fonts and icons to make the profile look more exciting.

PUBG Mobile Lite- Top 30 stylish names for players

Here are the top 30 stylish names for players who play PUBG Mobile Lite:

𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖗 𝓑𝓸𝓽𝓴𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻 乃ӨƬΉЦПƬΣЯ D҉e҉adH҉un҉t҉er ᖴᎥᖇᗴ EᗩGᒪE кιℓℓєя ₳₥₥Ø F3ΛЯ ĐàRkÇlöwn• sʜot SWΛG Tƴʀʌŋŋƴ Mafia HyPer Hunt3r Critical Troll R3kt LoN3 𝘝𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩 尺ΛЛƓƐ尺 ѕтσям 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 Mσσɳɾιʂҽ ŘΔĐƗĆΔŁŞ Рэяғэст Coɱpɭɘx ᴅᴀɢɢᴇʀ Fury

Players can select their favorite name from the list and paste the same in the game. Players must have a rename card available in their inventory to change the character's name.

Steps to change character's name in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Purchase a rename card from the shop section in case a player doesn't have one.

#2 - Visit the inventory section to access the rename card.

#3 - Click on the rename card and tap on the use button.

#4 - Now copy the desired character name and click on save.

Here are some websites that can be useful if players cannot find their desired names on the list.

These websites let users create fancy nicknames for their in-game characters.

#1 Nickfinder

#2 Lingojam

#3 Appamatix

