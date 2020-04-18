PUBG Mobile Lite Update: 5 best loot spots in Varenga map after 0.16.0 update

Here are the top 5 best loot spots in the Varenga map after the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update.

Also, check out this hidden place in PUBG Mobile Lite to get flare guns.

​ Best loot spots in Varenga map after 0.16.0 update

PUBG Lite has the famous Varenga map, and loot spots have been renovated in the latest update 0.16.0. There are five excellent loot spots on the Varenga Map, and one must check them out, but before that, let's have a brief look at what PUBG Lite offers.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the stripped-down version of PUBG Mobile. This game has been designed for devices with low specifications that can't run high-performance games. PUBG Lite has been made in such a manner that it can be played on any device having at least 1 GB RAM.

With that said, let's take a look at the five best loot spots on the Varenga map.

Also Read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/pubg-mobile-lite-mobile-requirements-maps-features-and-more

5 best loot spots on the Varenga map after 0.16.0 update

#1 East Port

East Port in PUBG Mobile Lite

The East Port in PUBG Lite is the Novorepnoye of PUBG Mobile. A seaport which is mostly covered with containers and buildings, it is the perfect place to find level-3 gears and the best ARs.

The East Port is considered to be a hot-drop location in PUBG Lite, and players who are not as careful as they should be will meet their end very early in the game.

#2 Shelter

Shelter in PUBG Mobile Lite

The Shelter is situated on the upper side of the map, and the area is covered with trees and grass. The Shelter is not visible on the map, and one has to jump somewhere in between Thirdhill and East Port to locate it.

The fact that it is an isolated location makes it a safe landing space, and the Shelter is famous for flare guns. The most renowned cave here contains snipers, along with some SMGs, and could prove to be the perfect place to start your journey.

Advertisement

#3 Warehouse

Warehouse in PUBG Mobile Lite

The Warehouse is a location in PUBG Lite situated on the eastern side of the map, and is place is best known for the excessive looting possibilities of weapons and their attachments.

The Warehouse is considered to be a safe place but is also very popular for initial intense combat, and one needs to be very careful when landing near the Warehouse.

#4 Pilot Plaza

Pilot Plaza in PUBG Mobile Lite

Pilot Plaza is the military area of PUBG Mobile. This place has buildings with rooftops that contain level-3 gears along with some weapons like ARs and snipers. The perfect way to rule this place is to land on the roofs of the buildings and quickly collect guns and armor.

#5 Stadium

The Stadium in PUBG Mobile Lite

This place is very similar to the School in PUBG Mobile, with rooms full of SMGs and ARs. Plus, there are very high chances that you will spot a sniper with a 6x or 4x scope lying on the rooftops or in the auditorium.