PUBG Mobile Lite updated Global version: Download link and step-by-step guide

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite rolled out the 0.19.0 update about two weeks ago. It was received quite well by the community as it re-introduced the much-awaited Zombie mode (Survive Till Dawn) and added new vehicles to the game. Apart from these features, several bugs were also fixed with the 0.19.0 update.

Players can update their games through different means, including Google Play Store, TapTap as well as APK and OBB files. If you haven’t updated your game and wish to do so, you can follow the steps given below.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

How to update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite using TapTap

TapTap application

Follow the steps given below update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite from TapTap.

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from its official website. Click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if you haven’t enabled it previously.

(You can enable this option by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources)

Step 3: Install the TapTap application.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, open the application and search for PUBG Mobile Lite using the search bar.

Step 5: Click on the most relevant search result.

Step 6: Click on the update button. If you don’t have the game installed on your device, you will find a download button instead of an update button.

(Note: The time taken to update/download the game will vary according to your internet speed)

After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

You can also download the game using the APK file. Click here to know more.

