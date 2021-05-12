PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which battle royale game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two of the most widely played battle royale games on Android smartphones.

While PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are optimized for low-end smartphones, this article compares the two titles' gameplay and graphics to decide which one delivers better performance on a 4 GB RAM device.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire

Free Fire

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 610 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire share established battle royale elements. This means matches in the games are won by being the last person surviving on the virtual battleground.

A classic PUBG Mobile Lite match sees 60 players fighting it out on an island. However, a BR match in Free Fire sees 50 players landing on an island to duke it out.

Every match continues for 15-20 minutes in both games.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite maps have more texture, allowing for a more immersive gameplay experience. On Android devices with 4 GB of RAM, the game can easily generate up to 60 frames per second (FPS) on maximum graphics settings.

Graphics comparison of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

Free Fire's graphics have been optimized for low-end devices. Even with 2 GB RAM, the game runs at a smooth 30-45 FPS. Hence, the game can produce up to 60 frames per second with a 4 GB RAM device or higher and will run at maximum capacity.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both of these games have been developed to run smoothly on low-end devices. As a result, both will run flawlessly on devices that have 4 GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a slight advantage over Free Fire because of its rich graphics. Since Free Fire is less impressive graphically, it has additional features for players to enjoy, such as pets, character abilities, and more.

Free Fire is suggested for players who want a more specialized battle royale experience. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is an outstanding option for a classic and realistic battle royale experience.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Players can always have their views and choices.

Also read: Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?