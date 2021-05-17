PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has better graphics on low-end Android devices?

Two of the most extensively played battle royale games on Android smartphones are PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire.

Both are designed for low-end smartphones and will perform decently on such devices. This article compares the graphics of these two titles and their device requirement to determine which has better visuals to offer to players on low-end phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 610 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire both offer a decent level of graphics on low-end phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite was primarily developed by Unreal Engine 6, one of the most popular game graphics development companies. The title has a higher number of map textures, allowing for a more immersive and engaging gameplay experience.

On Android devices having 4 GB of RAM, the game can effortlessly generate up to 60 frames per second (FPS) on maximum graphics settings.

Graphics comparison of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

The maximum graphics cap that PUBG Mobile Lite allows on a mid-range device are the "HD" and "Extreme" FPS options. However, for a low-end device with 2 GB RAM, the graphics options reduce to "Balanced" and "Ultra."

Free Fire also has remarkable graphics optimization to deliver to players having mid-range devices. On a 4 GB RAM device, it allows max cap settings, meaning players can enjoy "Ultra" and "High FPS" graphic optimizations.

However, on 2 GB RAM devices, the graphic settings reduce to "Standard," and the FPS option disappears.

Verdict: Does PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire have better graphics?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite allow players to enjoy a lag-less gameplay experience on 2 GB RAM devices. As far as the graphics option is considered, PUBG Mobile Lite is slightly better than Free Fire in bringing a realistic feel to the game.

Free Fire is more arcade-styled and cartoonish, and hence, lacks the life-like feel.

Both games offer decent graphics options for low-end devices, but PUBG Mobile Lite is slightly more detailed and visually pleasing.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Players can always have their opinions and choices.

Also read: Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?