PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has more maps, game modes, and server options?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are both popular titles in the battle royale genre.

Though both these titles have been developed by different companies, the primary aim of theirs was to fulfill the needs of low-end device users. The size and quality of both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are almost the same, which is around 600-700 MB.

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite provide great immersive gameplay experiences, and fans often pit them against each other to find out which one is better.

This article compares and analyzes these two titles to see which game has more maps, modes, and available server options.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire

Here are all the maps, modes, and server options available in these titles:

1) Maps and gameplay modes

Varenga in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via igyaan)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers two gaming modes: Arcade and Classic. The latter has only one map, Varenga, while Arcade also has the War mode, which gets unlocked once players reach an XP level of 10 in-game.

Purgatory in Free Fire (Image via ShackTV)

Free Fire has a lot more variety than PUBG Mobile Lite here. It offers three main maps in the game; Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Bermuda is the biggest arena in Free Fire. Purgatory is much smaller than Bermuda, while Kalahari is the smallest of the arenas in the game.

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Free Fire also offers several modes for its players in the game.

Classic Ranked Game Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked) Bomb Squad Rampage 2.0 Kill Secured Big Head Gun King

Hence, there are eight game modes available in Free Fire.

2) Server options

Free Fire does not have any option to change the servers in the game and is automatically selected upon the region where the game has been downloaded. Hence, Indian players will automatically be connected to the Indian server as the region where the game has been downloaded is India.

Image via Trasherk|YouTube

PUBG Mobile Lite also initially offers only one server in the game, which is Asia, and it can not be changed in-game. It also offers the same principle of automatically selecting the region where the game has been downloaded.

Conclusion

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are successful in fulfilling the players' needs, but considering the number of maps and gameplay modes available, PUBG Mobile Lite has fewer modes and maps than Free Fire. However, both offer only one server per region, and they are set by default and can not be changed in-game.

