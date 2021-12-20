PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG New State: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android phones (Dec 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most famous battle royale titles around the globe. It has gained immense popularity as it runs smoothly on any Android device.
Recently, Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile Lite, released a futuristic version of the game, PUBG New State. Since its release last month, the title has already broken some records regarding downloads and player ratings.
However, some users are still confused about which game is better between PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG New State on low-end Androids.
Does PUBG Mobile Lite offer a better gameplay experience than PUBG New State on low-end devices?
Every game has a minimum hardware requirement to run smoothly. Both PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG New State demand sufficient computing power to run flawlessly.
System requirements
PUBG Mobile Lite
- Minimum Android version - Android 4.0.3 or higher
- RAM - 1 GB (recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)
- Current version - 0.22.0
- Download size - 714 MB (Variable)
- Additional resources - Variable
PUBG New State
- Minimum Android version - Android 6.0 or up
- RAM - 2 GB or higher (recommended at least 3 GB)
- Current version - 0.9.22.152
- Download Size - 1.5 GB
- Additional resources - Variable
Which title performs better on low-end smartphones?
In terms of graphics quality and gameplay performance, PUBG New State is way ahead of PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the former requires a minimum of 6 GB RAM and a Snapdragon 8 series processor to run smoothly, so it demands a higher-end device to perform at its best.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Lite demands just 1 GB of RAM to run correctly. Hence, it can run significantly better than PUBG New State on 2 GB RAM Androids.