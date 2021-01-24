PUBG Mobile Lite has become incredibly popular among mobile users worldwide. The game features a Winner Pass which is similar to the Royale Pass of the regular version. The developers release a new Winner Pass every month that offers numerous rewards, including cosmetic items and more characters.

With the current pass nearing its end, this article looks at the release date of Winner Pass Season 21 in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21 start date revealed

The Winner Pass Season 20 is set to conclude on 30th January 2021. After this date, the WP section would be locked, and players won't claim any of the rewards.

The PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21 will be released on 1st February 2021, in which a wide variety of new exclusive items will make their way to the game.

The price of the Winner Pass is expected to remain the same. Users can purchase Elite Upgrade for 280 BC and Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Rewards

Here are some of the leaked rewards which might be present in the next Winner Pass:

Crimson Fox - Pan (Image via Combat Guruji / YouTube)

Crimson Fox - Aug (Image via Combat Guruji / YouTube)

Players can check out the video below to watch some of the leaked rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 Winner Pass:

How to upgrade the Winner Pass

The players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: Press on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Users can select the desired variant and click on the purchase option below it. A dialogue box will appear, prompting confirmation of the purchase.

