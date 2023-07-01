PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 50 revealed: Price, rewards, and more

The Winner Pass is one of the best options to get cosmetics in PUBG Mobile Lite. A new version of the particular pass gets introduced every month, and you can climb through the tiers to get your hands on different rewards. There are basically two paths, Free and Elite, with the latter offering additional premium items.

Following the conclusion of June and the Season 49 Winner Pass, the new PUBG Mobile Lite Season 50 Winner Pass is now active in the game. It features a wide array of rewards, including costumes, skins, and more. The section below provides all the details about the newly commenced Winner Pass.

All details about the new PUBG Mobile Lite Season 50 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 50 Winner Pass commenced on July 1, 2023, and will last until July 30, 2023. You'll have one month to complete the different Missions and earn WP Points to climb through the ranks and acquire the items available through the two tracks.

Essentially, to receive the rewards from the Elite track, there are two different paid versions that you can acquire: Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The former requires 280 BC, whereas the Elite Upgrade Plus is priced at 800 BC.

Price of the pass inside the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Coming to the rewards, the main highlights include the Aurous Elegance Set, Underworld Guardian Set, and Ancient Heirloom – PP-19 Bizon. The following are a few of the important items that you can find in the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 50 Winner Pass:

Rank 1 – Strange Head Shake emote and Underworld Guardian Set

Rank 3 – 20 BC

Rank 5 – Underworld Guardian Cover (free item) and Diving in the Sky Avatar Frame

Rank 8 – 20 BC

Rank 10 – Aurous Elegance Cover

Rank 13 – 20 BC

Rank 15 – Atlantic Tech Parachute (free item) and Caribou Mercenary Set

Rank 18 – 20 BC

Rank 20 – Underworld Guardian Mask (free item) and The Pummeler – M762

Rank 22 – WP Gold Crate

Rank 23 – 20 BC

Rank 25 – Tiger’s Roar Pan and Premier Outfit Coupon

Rank 28 – 20 BC

Rank 30 – Caribou Mercenary Cover (free item) and Aorous Elegance Backpack

Rank 32 – 20 BC

Rank 34 – 20 BC

Rank 35 – Atlantic Tech Helmet

Rank 37 – 20 BC

Rank 39 – 20 BC

Rank 40 – Ancient Heirloom – PP-19 Bizon

Rank 42 – 20 BC

Rank 44 – 20 BC

Rank 45 – Aurous Elegance Set

Rank 47 – 20 BC

Rank 49 – 20 BC

Rank 50 – Combat Diver Suit (free item) and Butcher of Stalber UAZ

If you find the premium rewards interesting, you can spend your BC to upgrade the pass. Otherwise, you can opt to grind the free path to get the items provided at no cost.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act, and players from the country are advised to avoid playing the game.

