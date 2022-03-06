PUBG Mobile Lite WP Season 34 end date and time revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite has a diverse selection of cosmetics, which the game’s developers supply through various channels. One of the options available to players is to purchase the Winner Pass that essentially rewards items after they complete missions and climb through the tiers.
Each month, a new iteration of the Winner Pass (WP) is made available in the battle royale title, bringing a new set of items to the community.
At the start of the month of March, the Season 34 pass made its way to the game, and users can buy one of two variants. These variants are called Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus, which are available for 280 Battle Coins and 800 Battle Coins, respectively.
PUBG Mobile Lite: Season 34 Winner Pass (WP) end date and time
The current Season 34 Winner Pass will be available for use through the entire month of March, giving players plenty of time to complete different missions and earn the relevant rewards. As per the in-game WP section, it will be expiring on 30 March, with the expected end time being UTC + 0.
After that, the WP section will be locked, and users will have to wait for the next pass, i.e., Season 35, to commence in PUBG Mobile Lite on April 1. The probable time for its start would be 2 AM UTC, i.e., 7:30 AM IST.
Free rewards of Season 34 Winner Pass
Here’s a list of the rewards that users can attain from the ongoing Winner Pass for free:
- WP Rank 1: 500 BP
- WP Rank 2: 50 Silver
- WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1 Hour
- WP Rank 5: Park Ranger Cap
- WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1 Hour
- WP Rank 9: 65 Silver
- WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 34)
- WP Rank 12: 65 Silver
- WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card: 1 Hour
- WP Rank 15: Tortoise vs. Bunny Parachute
- WP Rank 17: 120 Silver
Apart from the listed rewards, players can acquire numerous other exclusive items if they buy the versions of the pass mentioned above within PUBG Mobile Lite.