PUBG Mobile Metro Royale 1.1 Update: List of all major changes

The developers of PUBG Mobile periodically release updates to bring new content into the game. These new features enhance the player's overall experience and make the game even more engaging.
The 1.1 update of PUBG Mobile arrived today, bringing several in-game changes including a new mode, a security update and more.
In this article, we will look at some of the new features and changes which have made their way to PUBG Mobile with the latest update.
All major changes that came with the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale 1.1 Update
#1 Metro Royale Mode
The Metro Royale mode has kept players buzzing ever since it was added in the beta version of the game.
This mode will have a separate lobby and will bring several new features including a black market, new gears, a loadout inventory and more.
The mode will also have 2 unique maps which are based on Erangel.
#2 Controls Settings Sharing
A code for a player’s control and sensitivity settings can now be generated and shared, enabling other players to replicate them.
#3 Quick throw feature
Players have to enable the quick throw feature from the settings. Once enabled, they will be able to quickly launch throwables by swiping the screen.
#4 Throw Melee Weapons
After the new update, players holding melee weapons can now toggle Throw mode. However, throwing deals damage to enemies within 40 meters. Players will be able to pick up the melee weapon after throwing, which means they can throw them an unlimited number of times.
#5 New item: Spike Trap
A new item called Spike Trap has been introduced in the game. This item will puncture vehicle tires that pass over them. They won’t damage the vehicle itself and can only be used once i.e., they can only puncture the tires of a single vehicle.
#6 New Gyroscope sensitivity
The upper limit of the Gyroscope sensitivity, which was set to 300, has been increased to 400.
#7 Adjustment to the attributes of throwables
Frag Grenades
- Damage is reduced by 20%, and the blast effect has been enhanced.
Stun Grenades
- Stun grenades will take effect 0.7 seconds after hitting the ground, and their effective range has been increased to 6.5 meters. The blast effect has also been improved.
Smoke Grenades
- Smoke grenades will take effect 1 second after hitting the ground.
Molotov Cocktails
- Damage taken by players in the burning area of Molotov Cocktails is increased by 10.
#8 Settings Improvements and vehicle control customisation
The lower limit of the button transparency has been set to 0%. Players can now customise the control layout of vehicles. This can be used to change the layout of the vehicle operation screen.
#9 Improved safety verification system
The enhancement of the safety verification system would certainly reduce the number of cheaters and hackers in PUBG Mobile.
#10 Server Change
Players will be unable to switch servers at will from Season 16 onwards. The Switch Server function will be moved to the System Settings screen. Once changed, players would have to wait for 60 days before they can change it again.
