PUBG Mobile Metro Royale: Everything you need to know as a rookie

PUBG Mobile has come a long way, especially for an FPS shooter on a mobile platform. The new Metro Royale mode featured in the recent update brings quite a bit to the table. The update may seem confusing to some as it is a whole new gameplay mode. Luckily, PUBG has uploaded a video explaining each element of the update.

In this article, we'll look into everything the new Metro Royale update features.

Features of Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile

For starters, Metro Royale is a game mode that mixes elements of battle royale with a certain set of additional tasks. You can fill your loadout before the match and then proceed to explore and loot items. You will encounter enemies as you go by and based on the mode you're in, the difficulty or the challenge will vary.

It may seem quite straightforward, but that's not all. You can evacuate by getting to certain evacuation points and you'll be headed back to the loadout with the loot you just gained. This loot can be sold or kept in your inventory. However, the map isn't empty and you will face enemies. If you die, you will lose all your loot, except the ones you've kept in your lock box.

In this mode, PUBG Mobile players will face powerful monsters, complex maps, and additional tasks, making the gameplay unique and refreshing. Certain characters in the game will also help you with tasks and you can sell items to them for an attractive reward.

Reddit user u/incubusfc summed it up quite perfectly with their comment:

PUBG Mobile Metro Royale: Different game modes explained

There are four game modes in Metro Royale (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Metro Royale includes four modes that slightly alter the game experience based on what you select. Here's what they mean on a base level:

Basic Mode: There will be no equipment drops, but will have a fair amount of supplies.

There will be no equipment drops, but will have a fair amount of supplies. Undercover Mode: There will be no equipment drops, but will have a fair amount of supplies.

There will be no equipment drops, but will have a fair amount of supplies. Advanced Mode: Does have equipment drops but also a lot of supplies.

Does have equipment drops but also a lot of supplies. Assault Mode: Does have equipment drops but also a lot of supplies.

Basic mode serves as the perfect training ground and allows the players to get familiar with the map and gameplay, so we recommend you start with that. Moreover, while you will lose your supplies and loot, you won't lose your equipment in Basic mode.

Undercover mode, on the other hand, is slightly different. As the name suggests, players in this mode will be undercover, and won't have to bring their own equipment. You will be disguised as bandits and can freely explore the map while looting equipment. You will be safe as long as you don't attack other players. However, if you do attack someone, your identity will be exposed and you can get killed.

The Advanced mode requires you to have a minimum loadout value of 300,000 metro cash. Unlike other modes, the map in this one is a little larger and features a lot more supplies and drops. It features radiation zones, which are risky to explore, but at the same time, come with a ton of loot. This creates a high-risk, high-reward situation that makes it worth exploring.

Assault mode may be the most advanced one in the game. It has the same requirement as Advanced mode, but with slightly different mechanics. Players that join via Assault mode can join without their equipment and will be dropped in the middle of an ongoing match, making it the most challenging one.

In this mode, other players in the match won't attack you, but if you initiate an attack, your identity will be exposed, putting you at risk. Moreover, those who evacuate safely will also get additional rewards.

That pretty much sums up the new features in the update. It has a ton of potential and remains quite popular among the players. We hope this summary of the game mode helped you understand better.

