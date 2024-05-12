All mobiles that run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS (2024)

Having a device that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS is a great advantage, as it will allow the title to run at some of the best settings. PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games in recent times and the pioneer that popularized battle royale MMORPG games on mobiles. The game looks incredible and is very well optimized for smartphones, offering almost PC-level graphics on mobile.

At 90fps, you can expect smooth stutter-free gameplay even with relatively high settings. In this article, we'll be listing the many phones that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS, and discussing how you can enable 90 fps on your setup.

List of all smartphones that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS

Android Phones

Most phones today are relatively well-suited for gaming and at 90fps, the new PUBG 3.1 update is sure to look great on these devices. They usually feature RAMs ranging from 6-12 GB, which is sufficient for moderate to hardcore gaming. A good amount of RAM paired with a processor like the Snapdragon 865 will do wonders. But even processors less powerful than the 865 will do, as the performance varies based on the device.

Here are all the Android phones that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS:

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A74

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and later

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 SE

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge S

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge X30

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2a

Mi Mix Fold 3

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO X3 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro

ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 7

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8 Pro

ZenFone 7

ZenFone 8

ZenFone 8 Flip

iOS Phones

While it's true that iOS phones are gaming-focused in general, some of the newer models are especially suited for some hardcore gaming. Phones featuring Apple A11 Bionic or higher are at a greater advantage as there's a higher chance of being able to run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS.

Here are all the iOS phones that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

How do you run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS?

Setting the game's FPS to 90 is relatively easy. But you need to make sure that your device has 90Hz enabled in its device settings to be able to do this.

Follow these steps to run the game at 90 FPS:

Step 1: First, launch PUBG Mobile and go to the game settings

Step 2: Click on Graphics, then select 90 fps under the Frame rate settings

Step 3: It is recommended to restart your game, and then you're good to go

