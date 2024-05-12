All mobiles that run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS (2024)

Having a device that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS is a great advantage, as it will allow the title to run at some of the best settings. PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games in recent times and the pioneer that popularized battle royale MMORPG games on mobiles. The game looks incredible and is very well optimized for smartphones, offering almost PC-level graphics on mobile.
At 90fps, you can expect smooth stutter-free gameplay even with relatively high settings. In this article, we'll be listing the many phones that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS, and discussing how you can enable 90 fps on your setup.
List of all smartphones that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS
Android Phones
Most phones today are relatively well-suited for gaming and at 90fps, the new PUBG 3.1 update is sure to look great on these devices. They usually feature RAMs ranging from 6-12 GB, which is sufficient for moderate to hardcore gaming. A good amount of RAM paired with a processor like the Snapdragon 865 will do wonders. But even processors less powerful than the 865 will do, as the performance varies based on the device.
Here are all the Android phones that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS:
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A74
- Samsung Galaxy S20 series
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series
- Samsung Galaxy S22 series
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series
- Samsung Galaxy S24 series
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later
- iQOO 9
- iQOO 9 Pro
- iQOO 9 SE
- Motorola Edge+
- Motorola Edge S
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge X30
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Razr 5G
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Nothing Phone 1
- Nothing Phone 2
- Nothing Phone 2a
- Mi Mix Fold 3
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 11X
- POCO F3
- POCO F3 GT
- POCO X3 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- ROG Phone 6
- ROG Phone 7
- ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- ROG Phone 8
- ROG Phone 8 Pro
- ZenFone 7
- ZenFone 8
- ZenFone 8 Flip
iOS Phones
While it's true that iOS phones are gaming-focused in general, some of the newer models are especially suited for some hardcore gaming. Phones featuring Apple A11 Bionic or higher are at a greater advantage as there's a higher chance of being able to run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS.
Here are all the iOS phones that can run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS:
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
How do you run PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS?
Setting the game's FPS to 90 is relatively easy. But you need to make sure that your device has 90Hz enabled in its device settings to be able to do this.
Follow these steps to run the game at 90 FPS:
Step 1: First, launch PUBG Mobile and go to the game settings
Step 2: Click on Graphics, then select 90 fps under the Frame rate settings
Step 3: It is recommended to restart your game, and then you're good to go
