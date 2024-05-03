All mobiles that run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS (2024)

Gamers who own devices that can run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS are at a great advantage as they can experience the shooter at its best, with high graphics and framerates. With some tweaks in the settings, the game would look incredible and offer a lag-free experience.
Most smartphones released today are equipped with a powerful processor, a good amount of RAM, and refresh rates. In this article, we will look into all the mobile devices that can run the game at 90 FPS.
List of all smartphones that run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS
Android phones
A majority of Android phones today can run CoD Mobile, but not all of them can do so at 90 FPS. With a good amount of RAM and a decent processor, any phone can handle the game at high settings.
Here are all the Android phones that can run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS:
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus Open
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy A74
- Samsung Galaxy Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Sony Xperia 1 V
- Sony Xperia 5 II
- iQOO 9
- iQOO 9 Pro
- iQOO 9 SE
- iQOO 7
- iQOO 7 Legend
- iQOO Neo 7
- IQOO Neo 7 Pro
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 11X
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- POCO F3
- POCO F3 GT
- POCO X3 Pro
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- ROG Phone 5s Pro
- ROG Phone 6
- ROG Phone 7
- ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- ROG Phone 8
- ROG Phone 8 Pro
- ZenFone 7
- ZenFone 8
- ZenFone 8 Flip
iOS phones
iPhones are not designed for gaming. However, some of the later versions are capable of running games at relatively high graphics and frame rates.
The iPhone 15 series, in particular, features the powerful A16 Bionic chipset, which has intensive gaming capabilities.
Here are all the iOS phones that can run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS:
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
How to run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS
Previously in CoD Mobile, 90 FPS was limited to MP mode only. Now, however, you can also play the BR mode at the same frame rate.
Follow these steps to enable 90 FPS for the game:
Step 1: Log in to Call of Duty: Mobile.
Step 2: Go to the game settings and click on Audio and Graphics.
Step 3: In the frame rate section, choose Ultra.
Step 4: Restart your game.
