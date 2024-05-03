All mobiles that run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS (2024)

Gamers who own devices that can run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS are at a great advantage as they can experience the shooter at its best, with high graphics and framerates. With some tweaks in the settings, the game would look incredible and offer a lag-free experience.

Most smartphones released today are equipped with a powerful processor, a good amount of RAM, and refresh rates. In this article, we will look into all the mobile devices that can run the game at 90 FPS.

List of all smartphones that run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS

Android phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best phones to play CoD Mobile at 90 FPS (Image via Samsung)

A majority of Android phones today can run CoD Mobile, but not all of them can do so at 90 FPS. With a good amount of RAM and a decent processor, any phone can handle the game at high settings.

Here are all the Android phones that can run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS:

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus Open

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A74

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony Xperia 5 II

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO Neo 7

IQOO Neo 7 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO X3 Pro

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5s Pro

ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 7

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8 Pro

ZenFone 7

ZenFone 8

ZenFone 8 Flip

iOS phones

The iPhone 15 series is capable of running Cod Mobile at 90 FPS (Image via Apple)

iPhones are not designed for gaming. However, some of the later versions are capable of running games at relatively high graphics and frame rates.

The iPhone 15 series, in particular, features the powerful A16 Bionic chipset, which has intensive gaming capabilities.

Here are all the iOS phones that can run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

How to run CoD Mobile at 90 FPS

Previously in CoD Mobile, 90 FPS was limited to MP mode only. Now, however, you can also play the BR mode at the same frame rate.

Follow these steps to enable 90 FPS for the game:

Step 1: Log in to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Step 2: Go to the game settings and click on Audio and Graphics.

Step 3: In the frame rate section, choose Ultra.

Step 4: Restart your game.

